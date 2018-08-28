Jeffreys Bay gets set for Wheelchair Wednesday

Community and business leaders from Kouga are gearing up to take part in the Wheelchair Wednesday challenge.

The Mayor, Mayoral Committee and Speaker will be among the participants in the campaign, set to launch from the Spar complex in Jeffreys Bay on August 29.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said a total of 30 wheelchairs used in the campaign will be donated to Kouga-based people who would otherwise not be able to afford one.

The campaign was being driven locally by the Kouga branch of the Association of and for Persons with Disabilities (APD) on behalf of APD Nelson Mandela Bay, who initiated the concept six years ago.

“It challenges able-bodies persons to spend four hours in a wheelchair, with their legs bound, during which they must complete a number of everyday tasks,” Hendricks said.

“Typical tasks include using an ATM, visiting public places such as the Post Office or police station, and using public ablution facilities.”

APD spokesperson Jakkie Pieters said the campaign was launched to deepen people’s understanding of what it is like to be in a wheelchair and to raise awareness of ways in which accessibility can be improved for them.

Entry for those who want to do the wheelchair challenge is R5500 per person.

To enter or for enquiries contact Jakkie Pieters at 083 376 6764.

