Jeffreys Bay caters for all tourists

Swimmers at the Main Beach had a unique experience over the weekend when a pod of dolphins came cruising past and even came between the swimmers.

The water was clear and warm and the dolphins didnt seem to be in any rush as they slowly swam past.

The crew from Jeffreys Bay Surf School took the pictures of a truly amazing day at the Main Beach as the December holiday season kicked into full gear.

To book a lesson with Etienne and his team, phone 0823247284. If the dolphins return, they will ensure that you will have a grand stand view

Retail shops in Jeffreys Bay reported a very busy day yesterday (17 December 2018) after a bit of a slow start to the season.

It seems like we in for a bumper season!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

