Jeffreys Bay Call Centre open for balance queries

RATEPAYERS can now contact the Kouga Call Centre to find out what their municipal account balance is or to obtain an access key to register for Kouga Municipality’s online account service.

This is the good news from Corporate Services Portfolio Councillor Bryan Dhludhlu.

Dhludhlu said operators at the Call Centre had been trained to assist the municipality’s Revenue section with the flood of balance queries they receive when account payments are due.

“Many people don’t want to wait for their accounts to reach their post boxes or inboxes and thus phone to know how much they owe. As a result, it’s often difficult to get through to the Revenue section because of the many walk-in and telephonic queries they receive,” he said.

“This has been a great frustration for residents; hence, we have trained our Call Centre operators to assist with balance queries.

“This will enable the Revenue section to focus on other account-related queries and speed up the service to ratepayers.”

He said ratepayers would also be able to obtain an access key from the Kouga Call Centre should they wish to register on the municipality’s website to receive their accounts via email.

“Once you have your access key, registration is easy.

“Simply go to the municipality’s website at www.kouga.gov.za, click on the ‘Ratepayers Info System’ link and follow the prompts under the registration option,” he said.

