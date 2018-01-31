Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay businessman shot in armed robbery
A rare glimpse into the world of the Red Sea’s dolphins and whales
The ANC is not out of the woods yet
Kouga health crisis looms ahead of Day Zero
6.6 magnitude earthquake off South African coast
Awethu Restaurant opens in Jeffreys Bay
Body of missing swimmer found in St Francis Bay
Photo of the day – life at sea
Foreigners sentenced for Rhino poaching
Gamtoos Valley in crises as Day Zero looms
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay businessman shot in armed robbery

The Jeffreys Bay Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and robbed a businessman in Ocean View on Monday, 29 January 2018 at about 21:20.

The two suspects entered a shop, threatened the owner with a firearm and fired two shots.

The 30-year-old shop owner was wounded in the chest and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and airtime. The suspects fled on foot from the scene.

The owner was taken for medical treatment to a medical facility in the vicinity. Jeffreys Bay detectives are investigating a case of attempted murder and robbery at a business premises and are following up on all possible leads.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact SAPS Jeffreys Bay at 042 200 6800 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive