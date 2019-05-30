Jeffreys Bay beach clean up set for 31 May

Community Work Programme staff have been laying the groundwork for the Jeffreys Bay town and beach clean-up, set to take place this Friday (31 May).

All businesses, schools, churches, retirement homes, complexes and residents have been invited to take part, even it is just by tidying up and beautifying their premises and surrounds.

Two beach clean-ups will also be taking place from 9 am to 12 noon on the day. One group will start at Paradise Beach and the second at the Kabeljous estuary mouth, with both groups moving towards Dolphin Beach.

The clean-up is part of the Keep Kouga Clean campaign. Jeffreys Bay was chosen to launch the initiative to help the town look its best for the upcoming JBay Winterfest.

The JBay Winterfest takes place from 6 – 22 July 2019 with the anchor event being the Corona Open JBay, a world championship tour event that will see the best surfers in the world compete in the perfect waves of Jeffreys Bay.

The Corona Open will start on 9 July and end on the 22 July and with lots of action for spectators, both in the water and on land.

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

