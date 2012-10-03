Jeffreys Bay author publishes first book

With greater awareness of psychology and of psychiatric services,it has become more common to hear about loved ones and friends who are diagnosed with mental disorders.

More specifically Bipolar Mood Disorder – formerly known as manic depression – is a common disorder that strikes fear into the hearts of anyone that is touched by this diagnosis.

Former journalist Ilse Krige adresses this thorny issue with her debut book.

The book is called ‘n Lewe saam met die Bogeyman – Essays oor Bipolere Gemoedsversteuring.

This collection of essays reflects on emotions and perceptions rather than factual information and medical descriptions of the symptoms of the illness.

The book consists of 12 essays and accompanying paintings that highlight different aspects of the disorder.

Not only people who themselves are diagnosed as bipolar, but also family and friends could benefit from these descriptions of the disease, which Krige dubbed “Die Bogeyman”.

A book launch is being held Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 at Kitchen Windows Restaurant.

Over a glass of Buck’s Fizz or a glass of orange juice and a variety focaccias as snack, guests can learn from a researcher who would briefly explain this emotional dysfunction.

The author will then read an excerpt of an essay from the book.

The Bogeyman-book as well as the paintings can be purchased at the event.

If anyone wants to extend their visit to lunch at the restaurant, it is important to make reservations in order to ensure place at a table.

Call Kitchen Windows at 042 293 4230 to book.