JBay’s Dolphin Beach is ready for the season

It is all systems go for the official Blue Flag season at Dolphin Beach, Jeffreys Bay.

East Cape MEC for Finance, Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Oscar Mabuyane, joined Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman for the hoisting of the flag on 1 November.

“November marks the official start of the Blue Flag season. Our lifeguards, law enforcement officers and shark spotter also reported for duty today and will be keeping an eye on visitors’ safety for the duration of the season,” Bornman said.

MEC Mabuyane congratulated Kouga on securing the 17th Blue Flag for Dolphin Beach and encouraged the municipality to expand the programme to its other beaches as well.

“We encourage municipalities that are close to the ocean to take regular water tests so as to ensure the water is safe for swimming.

“Programmes such as the Blue Flag are what municipalities should be aiming at in order to position themselves for a tourism-related economy from which all people can benefit,” he said.

The Blue Flag programme is an initiative of the national Department of Tourism and implemented in partnership with the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

