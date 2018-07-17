JBay X Trail Run a success

The Endurade JBay X Trail Run Series was an exciting stage race, with three stages happening over two days.

An ealy 7am start, followed by a 7pm start the same day, and finally a 7am start the second day to finish off the series.

There was cold weather, tough and grueling, with sand, rain, wind and cold for all the stages.

There were no short cuts out there on the trails.

The event formed part of the 2018 JBay Winterfest which took place from 2 – 16 July in Jeffreys Bay. The festival included a number of events such as the Corona Open JBay, the Cold Water Swim Classic, a funduro and a Mountain Bike race.

Full Series results and times here:

https://www.webscorer.com/seriesresult?seriesid=144039

