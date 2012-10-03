JBay woman robbed at Eden Glen retirement village

The South African Police in Jeffreys Bay are looking for three suspects who gained entrance to the Eden Glen retirement village in Wavecrest at about 03:30 yesterday morning, Friday, 17 February 2017.

The suspects gained entry to a house and overpowered a 77-year-old victim, who is very well known in Jeffreys Bay and tied her up.

Apparently the suspects gained entry through the fence that surrounds the retirement village.

The suspects then searched the house and took off with jewellery, cellphones and a laptop.

The victim managed to alert the neighbours who contacted the police, who in turn responded immediately.

Detectives are following up on various leads and SAPS request second-hand dealers and businesses to be on the look out for any suspicious person(s) trying to sell items such as jewellery, cellphones or a laptop.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Eunice Potgieter at 042 200 6600, Jeffreys Bay SAPS at 042 2006800 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.