JBay Winterfest takes place 2 – 17 July 2018

The dates are locked in for the 2018 JBay Winterfest, and this year the festival has some exciting new changes and additions.

The JBay Winterfest will run from 2 – 17 July, and it will be an action-packed two weeks in the town of Jeffreys Bay.

The Corona Open JBay – a World Surf League Championship Tour event – will anchor the JBay Winterfest and surfers like current world champion John John Florence from Hawaii, 11-times world champion Kelly Slater (USA) and two times event champion Jordy Smith from Durban will be in attendance, along with last year’s winner Filipe Toledo (BRA) and another world champion in goofy-footed surfer Gabriel Medina (BRA).

The big news this year is that the Corona Open JBay will also have a Women’s Championship Tour event at Supertubes, which is a welcome return for the women after nearly two decades without a premier event at JBay. The inclusion of the women’s event brings the total Corona Open JBay prize-pool to a staggering R10 million!

Current world champion Tyler Wright (AUS) will be in JBay for the event, along with fellow Australians Stephanie Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons, as well as Courtney Conlogue (USA) and the diminutive Carissa Moore from Hawaii.

The event will form part of their 10-event tour, and everyone is excited about the best women surfers in the world returning to JBay.

World Surf League (WSL) EVP/ General Manager Tours Graham Stapelberg is one such person who is pleased with the inclusion of the ladies in the Corona Open JBay.

“It gives us great pleasure to include the Women in the 2018 Corona Open JBay, taking place at the world renowned Supertubes,” said Stapelberg.

“Expect to see new levels of performance by the women who can’t wait to test their skills at this perfect right hander.”

The JBay Winterfest has the Corona Open JBay as its anchor event, but the rest of the contests and tournaments will take place again this year, including mountain biking, trail running, open water swimming and more.

The full event line-up will be released shortly.

More information on the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

Co-sponsors include Oakley and the Kouga Municipality.

The event hash tag is #jbaywinterfest

