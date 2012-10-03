JBay Winterfest starts in 3 weeks time

With just over three weeks to go, Jeffreys Bay is buzzing with Winterfest fever as the usually quiet town gears itself for one of the best and biggest winter festivals in the country.

The Corona Open JBay, the anchor event of the JBay Winterfest and the only World Surf League Championship Tour event in the country, will see the best surfers in the world arrive in Jeffreys Bay to surf the fabled waves of Supertubes from July 12 to 23.

This prestigious event is the sixth stop on the World Surfing Leagues’ Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour, and marks the half way mark of the professional tour surfers’ year-long campaign.

Some 34 surfers – including two wildcard entrants – will battle it out during five rounds for the coveted title when Supertubes is in her best form – delivering rides of up to 300 metres.

The first and fourth round are non-elimination rounds. After the fourth round it is sudden death elimination all the way to the final.

Entrants

Cape St Francis surfer Dale Staples will compete in the Corona Open JBay after winning the recent JBU Supertrial powered by Monster Energy.

This entry into the event is one of the most coveted prizes for local South African surfers, as it is the only such entry available into a championship tournament in the country.

Staples will join former event champion Mick Fanning (Australia), current world champion John John Florence (Hawaii), former event and world champion Joel Parkinson (Australia), former world champions Gabriel Medina and Adriano de Souza (Brazil) and Jordy Smith (South Africa).

The winner will receive $100 000 and 10 000 points counting towards his world tour ranking.

Events galore

Apart from the adrenaline-filled surfing competition at the annual JBay Winterfest, sport enthusiasts can look forward to a festival line-up that caters for young and old.

Join top South African and local open water swimmers for the fifth Cold Water Swim Classic at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay.

The icy event – consisting of a Mile, Double Mile and Triple Mile swim – has become one of the core events on the JBay Winerfest calendar.

The JBay Windfarm MTB Classic will see participants peddle through the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm. Participants can choose from a 25km fun ride, 50km marathon and an 85km ultra-marathon.

Athletes can put their endurance to the test at the annual Endurade JBayX two-day/ three-stage trail run. The unique Endurade JBayX entails three individual 20km trail runs – with all three runs starting 12 hours apart.

Covering a total distance of 60km, the event will test the mettle and endurance of all participants.

A newbie on the festival calendar is a unique surf lifestyle event, the JBay Loggers Classic, which will see international and local fin sliders taking to the clean walls of Lower Point.

The festival is further amplified by a number of fun events including the celebrity-filled Oakley X-Over, the family-oriented Skins Fishing Competition, an adrenaline-packed Funduro and a colourful Kite Festival.

For more information, visit www.jbaywinterfest.com