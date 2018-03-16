JBay Wind Farm funds health care

The Mobile Clinic, which was launched last year, is taking much-needed postnatal care to mothers and children within the Jeffreys Bay communities.

A dedicated nurse has been appointed to run the mobile services, so that the Mobile Clinic no longer has to rely on volunteers. This means that the communities benefit from a more comprehensive range of services.

In addition to carrying out home visits to care for and assess infants, the Nurse who is supported by a nursing assistant, has a chance to assist Mothers in the safety of their homes with primary care such as breastfeeding.

“The impact of the Mobile Clinic is impressive, considering that it offers postnatal support, monitoring and continual assessment of the growth, development and needs of the babies and the young, in addition to school visits.

During October last year, the clinic managed to screen three hundred learners, which is a vital service for communities,” says Hlengiwe Radebe, Economic Development Manager for Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

The mobility of this care, has meant that care can reach the impoverished community of Ocean View, for general home visits. Crèches and schools are covered in the Pellsrus, Mandela Bay, Ocean View areas of Jeffreys Bay.

“We also had successful group education sessions at Sea Vista Community, St Francis Bay in August 2017 and another at Kruisfontein School, Humansdorp in February 2018,” says Margreet Wibbelink, Clinic Director at the Healthy Mom and Baby Clinic.

She adds, “We would love to extend our home visits to other areas, but we are awaiting the Memorandum of Agreement with the Department of Health before this will be possible, as our current mandate extends to the Jeffreys Bay area only.”

Radebe says, “We acknowledge the incredibly important role that the HMBC plays within our communities and are honoured to be able to assist in making its services available to the more remote area in Jeffreys Bay.

Furthermore, the Mobile Clinic is powered by clean, green renewable energy – the fitted solar panels power the fridge and electrical points, making this initiative a perfect fit for our funding.

The HMBC was founded in 2002 due to an overwhelming need in the community for a specialized clinic that focused on improving the health of mothers and children.

This non-profit organisation, in partnership with the Department of Health and its various financial donors, is committed to delivering professional private care to the most vulnerable and underprivileged women of the Jeffreys Bay community.