JBay trailer thief denied bail

A 34-year-old man was denied bail and his 30-year-old girlfriend was released on R300 bail after they appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli; “On Friday, Aubrey Walton (34) and Cynthia Hendricks (30) briefly appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft.

“The Magistrate saw that it was not in the interest of justice to give Walton bail, as there was a pending warrant of arrest against him on another case.

“Hendricks was released on R300 bail and their case was postponed to Friday, 18 May 2018 for further investigation.”

Police nabbed a couple on Thursday after they were alerted about a couple that was selling trailers at R1 000 each in Tokyo Sexwale area, Jeffreys Bay.

“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the two trailers were stolen at a house in Jeffreys Bay three weeks ago.”

