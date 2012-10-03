JBay swimmers shine in Bell Buoy Challenge

Mother nature smiled favourable upon the 115 swimmers who took part in Tuesday’s Jendamark Bellbuoy Challenge at Pollok Beach.

Near perfect beach conditions greeted the swimmers as the choppy water conditions from the day before’s onshore winds subsided throughout the morning swim.

Africa’s toughest Indian Ocean Swim didn’t quite live us to its nasty reputation with warm and great swimming conditions favouring a fast swim.

Pearson High School student Ian Venter finishing under the 1 hour mark to win the wetsuit category in a time of 58 minutes and 16 seconds with Swimsuit winner Daniel Jones finishing in 1 hour and 1 minute.

Legend South Africa swimmer Gary Albertyn from Pretoria was the 2nd swimsuit swimmer home just 18 seconds behind Jones with Byron Lockett grabbing 3rd place in the swimsuit category in 1hr 3minutes.

Another swimming legend, Kevin Richards, finished 2nd in the wetsuit category in 1 hour and 45 seconds with triathlete Travis McGrath in 3rd place.

Jeffreys Bay swimmer JC Van Wyk won the 50-59 year age group, with Haydn Holmes (Cape St Francis) coming second in his age group and Brenton Williams finishing third.

They were joined at the Bell Buoy by Kobus Joubert and Ben Joubert.

First of the ladies home was SPAR River Mile Champion, Amica de Jager, winning the wetsuit category in 1 hour 1 minute with Carmel Billson from Durban finishing in 2nd place in 1 hour 3 minutes and youngster Paige Black in 3rd place whilst Kirsten Marriott defended her swimsuit title in a time of 1hr 11 minutes ahead of Sanmari Woithe and Nikita Werthmann.





Nine swimmers earned their 5 year trophy and these included Chris Viljoen, Conal Turner, Gary Albertyn, JC van Wyk, Peter Mariott and Robert Geddes whilst the Bellbuoy Legends group of 5 local swimmers having done all 8 Bellbuoy races to date remains intact with Mary-Anne Stott, Ralph West, Richden Jute, Andre Kleynhans and Stanford Slabbert all finishing the race.



A huge thanks must go out to all the water safety volunteers, assisted by Caltex Eastern Cape, and the swimmers seconds who ensured everyone had a safe swim. Full results are available on www.bellbuoychallenge.co.za.



Swim Suit

Men 1 Daniel Jones (1:01:22); 2 Gary Albertyn (1:01:40); 3 Byron Lockett (1:03:06); 4 Haydn Holmes (1:04:18); 5 Slater Black (1:08:00); 6 Andrew Turner (1:09:33); 7 PJ Duffy (1:11:00); 8 M C Burri (1:12:53); 9 Greig Bannatyne (1:13:55); 10 Brendan Lock (1:14:10); 11 J C Van Wyk (1:16:46); 12 Iain Geddes (1:17:38); 13 Eben Haarhoff (1:19:38); 14 Barry Simon (1:19:53); 15 Hansjörg Jehle (1:20:07); 16 Markus Burri (1:21:19); 17 Greg Hough (1:21:41); 18 Nigel Cones (1:24:22); 19 Emil Hougaard (1:30:54); 20 Dieter Marais (1:30:58); 21 Jason Van Heerden (1:31:17); 22 Brenton Wiliams (1:31:30); 23 Robert Geddes (1:32:45); 24 Andrew Stewart (1:35:05); 25 Roberto Novello (1:36:07); 26 Peter Wakefield (1:43:16); 27 Andrew Van Gruting (2:21:36);



Ladies 1 Kirsten Marriott (1:11:10); 2 Sanmari Woithe (1:22:07); 3 Nikita Werthmann (2:05:12); 4 Belinda Cole (2:06:23); 5 Maria Stott (2:22:43);





Wetsuit Category

Men 1 Ian Venter (58:16); 2 Kevin Richards (1:00:45); 3 Travis Mcgrath (1:05:11); 4 Josh Tucker (1:09:07); 5 Nick Mowbray (1:15:29); 6 Russell Tucker (1:19:20); 7 Simon Daniel (1:20:48); 8 Peter Marriott (1:22:58); 9 Greg Tucker (1:23:41); 10 Deacon Kingman (1:24:42); 11 Stanford Slabbert (1:24:44); 12 Rolf Kickhofel (1:24:58); 13 Peter Michaelides (1:25:35); 14 Richden Jute (1:25:47); 15 Bernard Lodewyk (1:25:58); 16 Chris Howes (1:26:03); 17 Yusuf Arendse (1:26:30); 18 Steven Nortje (1:28:19); 19 Graeme Van Zyl (1:28:35); 20 Conal Turner (1:28:39); 21 Ian Thomson (1:29:26); 22 Jacques Joubert (1:29:35); 23 Sean Southgate (1:30:10); 24 Shawn Du Toit (1:30:49); 25 Anton Kerdey (1:30:51); 26 Niko White (1:31:12); 27 Christiaan Joubert (1:35:21); 28 Dominic Rimmer (1:37:00); 29 Roch Thompson (1:38:31); 30 Ralph West (1:41:31); 31 Brenton Blignaut (1:41:42); 32 Gary Stephenson (1:42:20); 33 Tauriq Agherdien (1:44:22); 34 Charl Parkin (1:46:28); 35 Yazeed Cupp (1:47:15); 36 Andre Kleynhans (1:47:46); 37 Kobus Joubert (1:48:44); 38 Charles Bataille (1:48:56); 39 Chris Viljoen (1:50:58); 40 Robert Sunter (1:51:10); 41 Ben Joubert (1:57:06); 42 Derek Smith (1:57:27); 43 Graham Cox (2:00:24); 44 Willem Dafel (2:04:27); 45 Jaco Potgieter (2:07:14); 46 John Abbott (2:08:24); 47 Petrus Rademeyer (2:21:27); 48 Rolf Kordes (2:46:13);



Ladies 1 Amica De Jager (1:01:21); 2 Carmel Billson (1:03:41); 3 Paige T Black (1:11:19); 4 Chane De Jager (1:11:44); 5 Liza Kingston (1:11:54); 6 Idelette Olivier (1:19:27); 7 Janet Michaelides (1:20:38); 8 Lizette Owen (1:28:43); 9 Jenny Potts (1:29:01); 10 Denise Bosman (1:29:16); 11 Jade Hooke (1:32:58); 12 Simone Teunissen (1:36:35); 13 Rhiannon Farrell (1:37:12); 14 Susan Derbyshire (1:37:24); 15 Mary-anne Stott (1:40:17); 16 Liese Meintjes (1:41:50); 17 Nina Petra Bodisch (1:44:19); 18 Jenne Williams (1:44:30); 19 Signet (cindy) Ferrey (1:46:47); 20 Mariette Hattingh (1:47:38); 21 Lynn Mcgregor (1:49:42); 22 Barbara Fisher-hill (1:51:45); 23 Elana Van Rooyen (1:53:50);