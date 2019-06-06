JBay swimmers conquer icy Atlantic ocean swim

12 degree water and a strong head wind did little to deter three Jeffreys Bay swimmers from completing the notorious FXTM Lighthouse swim in Cape Town last weekend.

Ten year old Issataya Bredell had to dig hard within herself to complete the final leg of a relay swim, won by the team who were predominantly from Jeffreys Bay.

Together with her sister Abriella, who is no stranger to the cold Atlantic waters after having set a world record for being the youngest person to have swam the Robben Island channel, as well as mentor Brenton Williams, the team swam the 10.5 km FXTM Lighthouse swim in just over three and half hours.

They were joined by Cape Town based swimmer Dave Welensky.

“It was really tough at the end as the water temperature dropped from 14 C to 12 C and the wind picked up which made the water very choppy,” said Issataya, who is aiming to conquer Cape Point next year.

The 8.5 km swim from Dias Beach, situated between Cape of Good Hope and Cape Point, is one of the most highly respected and feared open water swims in the world.

Her fellow Eastern Cape swimmer Brenton Williams has swam around Cape Point twice – once doing only the butterfly stroke and setting a world record for doing so.

“The raw power of the ocean that one experiences at Dias Beach is something I haven’t experienced anywhere else before and the section of coast from the beach to Cape Point is truly magnificent,” said Williams.

“Swimming around Cape Point and then into False Bay is a surreal feeling and the water normally gets a bit warmer as you head towards Buffels Bay,” added Williams.

Abriella Bredell (12 yrs old) has her eyes set on swimming around Robben Island next year and the Lighthouse swim was one of the training swims for her next great adventure.

Having already swam the Robben Island to Blouberg crossing, Abriella now wants to set a new record for being the youngest swimmer to swim around the Island, known for its cold water, currents and wildlife.

Whilst doing the Robben Island swim, Abriella raised funds for the Children’s Hospital Trust (Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital).

Abriella and Issataya are again partnering with the Children’s Hospital Trust to raise funds for the upgrade and expansion of the Emergency Centre at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

To find out more information about the planned swims and to support the Bredell girls, go to their website www.bredellgirls.co.za/

