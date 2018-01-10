JBay runners take on Table Mountain

Six members of the Is61 team recently completed the gruelling Ultra Trail Cape Town.

This is part of a series of trail runs throughout the world.

The Ultra Trail traverses sections of Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Signal Hill, Orangekloof, Llandudno, Hout Bay, the Constantia Winelands, upper slopes of Kirstenbosch Nature Reserve and Devil’s Peak, which form part of an iconic natural world heritage site and one of the new Natural Seven Wonders of the World.

The team participated as part of an initiative to raise funds and awareness for Little Oaks Christian Learning Centre, based in Jeffreys Bay.

The team members who participated were: Evert van Heerden, Reinhardt Foley, Louw Burger, Anne De Villiers, Zelmine van Zyl and Dedré Breytenbach.

The distances that were covered was 65 km and 35 km. Team Is61 would like to thank each and every sponsor who aided their cause by sponsoring a kilometre, contributing towards to new school building, as well as their main clothing sponsor Schnellecke Logistic Services.

Other sponsors were Compu-Camm Signs and Elkana.

For more information, and to get involved with Little Oaks, check out their Facebook page: Little Oaks Christian Learning Centre

