JBay Recycling Project collects 4.5 tons of waste

The Jeffreys Bay Recycling Project had their first trading day of the year last week and around 298 children brought in a massive 4.5 tons of recyclables.

The children have been collecting recyclables over the holiday period, and they could buy a lot of their school supplies with their mulas.

Stationery, books and school clothes were very popular items during this trading day.

Ninas Restaurant, who have been great supporters of the JBRP, donated a delicious mince roll to each child.

The JBRP is open to all children in Jeffreys Bay.

Recyclables collected by the children are weighed every Monday afternoon at the CMR community centre in Pellsrus.

The children are allocated tokens (mulas) according to the weight of the recyclables.

These mulas can be used in the JBay Recycling Project shop. All items in the shop are donated and the JBRP is run by volunteers.

For more information, visit their website www.jbayrecyclingproject.org