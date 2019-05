Price: R920 000

This two bedroom house has the perfect appeal for that holiday home.

Set back from the road one has the privacy and space for the family entertainment or just chilling out.

The rustic kitchen and large lounge with fire place adds to the feel of being on holiday.

With a bit of TLC you could create your own piece of heaven close to the sea too.

Paradise Beach is a beach comber’s paradise.Be part of it today.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

