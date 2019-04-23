JBay Property for sale – on the water at Marina Martinique

Price: R1 390 000

Ground floor apartment for sale,right on the waters edge.

As a corner unit ,this three bedroom,two bathroom is the ideal lock and go or as a permanent residence.

Featuring a spacious open plan lounge and dining room,the large kitchen is a nice size for those family meals and get togethers.

The undercover patio is great for sundowners or having that traditional braai. One could also be sitting on the deck catching fish or swimming in the canal.

For those boating enthusiasts the canals offer a tranquil cruise around’ meeting new friends or just taking in the views.

When not in use, if wanted it would be ideal for holiday rentals. This unit is one of the best on the block and also has it’s own undercover parking.

The Marina Martinique is a secure estate and has one of the best lifestyles that Jeffreys Bay has to offer. The Marina hosts the annual Marina Mile on 30 December and is also the venue of the South African Open Water Swim Championship.



Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

