JBay property for sale – north facing Marina Martinique home

Price: R2 700 000

This is a one in a million deal at Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay.

This wonderful northfacing home on the water is beautifully positioned and has everything you need.

The accommodation consists of 3 bedrooms with built in cupboards and 3 large bathrooms. The kitchen is open plan with a separate scullery.

The spacious living rooms opens onto a covered patio with built in braai on the water.

This home also has a double garage.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. With its 7.5km of salt water canals and 24 hour security, it is one of the most sought after places to live.

Take your boat out for a cruise or jump in your kayak if you are feeling a bit more energetic. The canals are also perfect for swimming and fishing.

The Marina is home to the Marina Mile, one of the most popular events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday program.

For more information email property@jbaynews.com

