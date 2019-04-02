Breaking News
Two children rescued off Jeffreys Bay beach
JBay property for sale – north facing Marina Martinique home
Traffic Department closed over long weekends
Four facts about Provincial economies in South Africa
Jordy Maree places 3rd in Senegal Pro
New harbour on the cards for Jeffreys Bay
South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to know
Photo of the day – Bruces Beauties
Humansdorp man arrested for murder of teenager
New events for JBay Winterfest
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay marina martinique property for sale
JBay property for sale – north facing Marina Martinique home

Price: R2 700 000

This is a one in a million deal at Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay.

This wonderful northfacing home on the water is beautifully positioned and has everything you need.

The accommodation consists of 3 bedrooms with built in cupboards and 3 large bathrooms. The kitchen is open plan with a separate scullery.

The spacious living rooms opens onto a covered patio with built in braai on the water.

This home also has a double garage.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. With its 7.5km of salt water canals and 24 hour security, it is one of the most sought after places to live.

Take your boat out for a cruise or jump in your kayak if you are feeling a bit more energetic. The canals are also perfect for swimming and fishing.

The Marina is home to the Marina Mile, one of the most popular events on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday program.

For more information email property@jbaynews.com

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive