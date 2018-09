JBay Property for sale: Nature on your doorstep

JBay Property for sale: Nature on your doorstep

JBay Property for sale: Nature on your doorstep

Price: R 870 000

The JBay News Property of the week is a large plot (1061sqm) situated in Wavecrest.

This unique property is for that family that wants to be surrounded by nature and still have a view of the sea.

Ideally situated on a panhandle,this stand will be a great place to build that dream home.

The stand flows down to a small valley ,with a stream to create that park feel,with wildlife on your door step.

The potential is endless.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr