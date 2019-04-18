JBay Property for Sale – Marina Martinique Apartment

Price: R 780 000

This apartment is a rare gem at Marina Martinique – an exclusive estate situated on the outskirts of Jeffreys Bay.

Units in this block of apartments rarely come on the market and this particular one is priced to sell quickly.

With views of the main canal, the apartment is a perfect lock up and go and can even be used to generate income through Air B&B to take advantage of the tourism industty in Jeffreys Bay.

The apartment has recently been revamped and is in pristine condition.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

