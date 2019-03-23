Breaking News
JBay property for sale – lock up and go @Marina Martinique

Price: R 905 000

This is a beautifully maintained, sunny, top floor apartment overlooking the canals at Marina Martinique.

The La Caribe apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an open plan kitchen and living area.

It is perfect for a young family, holiday makers or someone wanting to be able to lock up and go without hassle.

Marina Martinique is a well developed, beautifully maintained, secure estate and home of some of the most exclusive properties in Jeffreys Bay.

It is managed by the Marina Marina Homeowners Association and property prices have shown above average growth over the past five years.

With 24 hour manned security and 7.5 km of pristine salt water canals that are perfect for swimming, fishing, kayaking and boating.

Marina Martinique is also the home to open water swimming in South Africa and hosts the annual South African Open Water Swim Champs, the Swim Series and the highly popular Marina Mile.

Jeffreys Bay is a vibrant, growing town in the Eastern Cape, and falls under the Kouga Municipality. The town hosts the annual JBay Winterfest which includes the Corona Open JBay.

For more information email property@jbaynews.com

