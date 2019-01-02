Breaking News
JBay Property for sale – live at Marina Martiniqiue
Child knocked over on Aston Bay road
City of Cape Town to lay charges against Police over Clifton Beach incident
World Surf League Class of 2019 Determined
Beach safety tips for New Year’s
Whale washes up on Wilderness beach
Fuel to decrease by R1.23 in January
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December
Keep dogs on leashes when going to the beach
Photo of the day – kite surfing at the Kromme
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay marina martinique property for sale
JBay Property for sale – live at Marina Martiniqiue

Price: R2 800 000

Live in tranquility and safety in this lovely north facing home in Marina Martinique. The accommodation boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a separate playroom with its own bathroom.

The kitchen with separate scullery is open plan into the lounge and dining area. Walk out onto a covered patio and take in the fresh air and view while you sip on a cocktail and have a braai.

The garden is fully walled and there is also a double garage.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate situated in Jeffreys Bay. With its 7.5km of salt water canals, perfect for swimming, fishing, kyaking and boating and its 24 hour security, this is the perfect place to lay down some roots.

The Marina is also home to open water swimming in South Africa and hosts the South African Open Water Swim Champs as well as the annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck.

Jeffreys Bay is a surf town in the Eastern cape, known as home to the perfect wave. Pristine beaches and a laid back way of life, make it a perfect place to live.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive