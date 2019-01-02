JBay Property for sale – live at Marina Martiniqiue

Price: R2 800 000

Live in tranquility and safety in this lovely north facing home in Marina Martinique. The accommodation boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There is a separate playroom with its own bathroom.

The kitchen with separate scullery is open plan into the lounge and dining area. Walk out onto a covered patio and take in the fresh air and view while you sip on a cocktail and have a braai.

The garden is fully walled and there is also a double garage.

Marina Martinique is a secure estate situated in Jeffreys Bay. With its 7.5km of salt water canals, perfect for swimming, fishing, kyaking and boating and its 24 hour security, this is the perfect place to lay down some roots.

The Marina is also home to open water swimming in South Africa and hosts the South African Open Water Swim Champs as well as the annual Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck.

Jeffreys Bay is a surf town in the Eastern cape, known as home to the perfect wave. Pristine beaches and a laid back way of life, make it a perfect place to live.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

