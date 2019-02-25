Jbay property for sale: Home @ Marina Martinique

Price: R3 250 000

This is a beautiful home with plenty of space that allows your imagination to run wild and get the most out of your property.

This home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, all en-suite. The home has 3 living rooms, one with combustion fire place, allowing lots of different spaces for different needs.

The kitchen is neat and open plan and has a separate scullery and pantry cupboard.

The garden is large and beautifully manicured with water tanks and pumps that irrigate the garden and also feed all three toilets.

The property is fenced and has a permanent water view.

A covered braai area for those braai masters out there.

A double garage and a single garage completes this picture.

This is a one in a million opportunity not to be missed.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

