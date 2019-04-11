JBay Property for Sale – home at Surfers Point

Price: R 2 800 000

This is a one in a million opportunity to be right on Surfers Point at a very attractive price.

This family home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The main bedroom has a beautiful view of the ocean.

The property in front has open public space so views are uninterrupted. The property has 2 lounges, one upstairs with a small wine cellar and one downstairs with a fire place. Two perfect spaces to make your own.

The home has a dining area to enjoy cozy family dinners or entertaining your friends.

A lovely kitchen with gas hob and a separate scullery. The kitchen is semi open plan, it opens into the dining area.

If this is not enough house, it also has a flatlet with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen area.

The garden is beautiful and manicured with and there is also a closed in patio with fold up doors to open this space up when it suits you. The home is fully walled.

Jeffreys Bay is a surf town in the Eastern Cape, known as home to the worlds best wave. With its pristine beaches and laid back way of life, this is the perfect place to call home.

The Corona Open JBay also takes place each July in Jeffreys Bay and forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

