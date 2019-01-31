Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay paradise beach property for sale
JBay Property for Sale – beautiful home in Paradise Beach

Price: R1 225 000

This beautiful home in Paradise Beach is the ideal starter or holiday home.The yard is fully walled,making it pet friendly and secure.

There is a tandem garage with electric door,with half of the garage used as a workshop.

Large open plan lounge/dining room with large doors leading out onto a large veranda.

Veranda is covered on two sides with sliding doors and tiled.

There is a large bar/braai area inside the house with built in cupboards under the bar.

Nice sized kitchen with new stove and hob,attractive cabinets.

Main bedroom with bathroom on suite,built-in cupboards.

The other two rooms share the second bathroom with shower.

The front yard is stylishly paved with island flower beds.

There are two water tanks used for water run off.

This home is very practical.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

