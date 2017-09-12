JBay Petrol stations go the extra mile for tourists

Petrol attendants from select petrol stations in Kouga will have an opportunity to be tourism ambassadors for the region.

This comes after a training programme initiated by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, in partnership with select Caltex and BP garages, local Tourism offices and municipalities in the province.

The three-day workshop for Kouga took place, at different tourist locations, from 23 to 24 August, and attendants were identified in partnership with the owners of the stations.

The aim of the training was to give visitors more options to get directions, information and insight into the tourist attractions in and around the region.

This is in addition to the service provided by tourism information offices, which are sometimes out of reach or closed when visitors arrive in town.

The training included local tourism presentations, an educational tour of the towns and tourist attractions and a feedback session.

Kouga Tourism and Creative Industries Portfolio Councillor Frances Baxter said the municipality believed the initiative will have great outcomes for tourism in the area.

“This is a great initiative ahead of September, which is also Tourism Month.

“We hope to achieve increased brand awareness, destination pride in the participants and to include ordinary residents as brand ambassadors of Kouga as a tourist destination,” she said.

The trainees will receive recognition certificates from the ECPTA for participating in the programme and for displaying local tourism knowledge.

The ECPTA will also provide the petrol attendants with branded bibs to wear over their uniform, together with bags full of tourism information for handing out to interested motorists.

