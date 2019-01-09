JBay Open set for 9 – 22 July 2019

World class surfing will take place at the worlds best wave as the Championship Tour returns to Jeffreys Bay from 9 – 22 July.

There is added excitement this year as the 2019 WSL Championship Tour will be the primary Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification avenue for the world’s best surfers.

The world rankings at the end of the 2019 CT season will determine 18 of the 40 places at the Olympic Games (10 men and 8 women).

The remaining 22 places will be determined at the 2019 and 2020 ISA World Surfing Games, the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, and a single slot (each for men and women) for the host nation, Japan.

Of these 18 places determined by the WSL, there is a maximum of 2 men and 2 women for each country (e.g. if there are 3 women from Australia in the Top 8, only the Top 2 female Australians will qualify).

The 2019 Championship Tour starts in April and runs until December. This is a year-long, multi-stage tour that tests the world’s best surfers in a variety of different waves and conditions. The CT schedules are listed below:

Gold Coast Men’s Pro: April 3 – 13, 2019

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: April 17 – 27, 2019

Bali Men’s Pro: May 13 – 24, 2019

Margaret River Pro: May 27 – June 7, 2019

Oi Rio Pro: June 20 – 28, 2019

JBay Open: July 9 – 22, 2019

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o: August 21 – September 1, 2019

Surf Ranch Pro: September 19 – 22, 2019

Quiksilver Pro France: October 3 – 13, 2019

Meo Pro Peniche: October 16 – 28, 2019

Billabong Pipe Masters: December 8 – 20, 2019

2019 Women’s Championship Tour Schedule

Gold Coast Women’s Pro: April 3 – 13, 2019

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach: April 17 – 27, 2019

Bali Women’s Pro: May 13 – 24, 2019

Margaret River Pro: May 27 – June 7, 2019

Oi Rio Pro: June 20 – 28, 2019

JBay Open: July 9 – 22, 2019

Surf Ranch Pro: September 19 – 22, 2019

Roxy Pro France: October 3 – 13, 2019

Meo Pro Peniche: October 16 – 28, 2019

Hawaii Women’s Pro: November 25 – December 7, 2019

Photo: Robbie Irlam

