JBay man killed in armed robbery

A well known Jeffreys Bay man was shot and killed in his home by armed robbers last night.

According to a report, the resident, who lived in Silvertree Street Wavecrest, went downstairs to investigate some noises he heard and was subsequently shot by the armed invaders.

The suspects fled from the scene on foot and Jeffreys Bay Police were notified immediately.

Alert community members reported suspicious persons in their yards, which was immediately followed up on and led to the arrest of one male suspect.

Further investigations led the police to the homes of two other suspects in Ocean View.

All three suspects were detained on charges ranging from murder to housebreaking and theft.

Police investigations are continuing and the name of the victim will be released after a formal identification has been done.

The three suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 August 2017.

Last weekend an elderly woman was attacked in her home by armed robbers, assaulted and pistol whipped, with various items stolen from her home, as well as her motor vehicle which was subsequently found abandoned in Pellsrus.

