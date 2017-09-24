Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Jbay man fires shots at home invaders

A Jeffreys Bay man fired off several shots at three men who broke into his house in Kabeljous on Friday.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said several shots had been exchanged between the homeowner and one of the men.

“The suspects took a laptop and wallet with cash before fleeing.

“None of the house occupants were injured during the incident,” Nkohli said.

He said it was unclear if any of the thieves had been injured in the gun fight.

The incident follows after a home owner was shot and killed by armed invaders in August. After investigating a noise in his home, he was confronted by armed robbers, who shot and killed him.

Source:

Thieves shot at

