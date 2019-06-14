JBay Facebook admin warned for spreading fake news

Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police issued a warning to a Facebook administrator of the Jeffreys Bay CPF page to verify news before posting it on social media.

A photograph was posted of an unknown woman, accusing her of stealing children and then taking them out of the country.

Police Spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart says no such case was reported to the Jeffreys Bay Police and no case bared any relevance to the post.

The photo was shared over a thousand times with several people asking where such kidnappings took place.

Last month SAPS issued a statement warning the public not to circulate fake identikits of so-called wanted suspects.

The statement further said that people who disseminate false information which may place others in danger or which creates unnecessary panic will be tracked down for prosecution.

Swart says the administrator of the page told SAPS that she received the information from another post, and therefore the origin could not be determined.

She says the administrator was cautioned to verify any such information in the future so that the spreading of fake news can be avoided.

Photo: Joey Nel

The public is advised to use social media responsibility and to apply the following tips:

Do not believe everything.

Do post what you can say in real life.

Do not share unverified information.

Do not use your social media account to spread hate.

Do not forget to cite your legitimate sources.

Be careful about your source of information.

