JBay Community Police Forum to meet on 18 September

The Jeffreys Bay Community Police Forum (CPF) is set to meet at the Ethemba Church Hall in Rolihlana Mandela Road in Jeffreys Bay at 18:00 on Tuesday, September 18 (tomorrow).

The CPF is a legislated body. It operates under the Police Act of 1995 which says that each police station in South Africa must have a CPF.

The role of the CPF is to be the conduit between the community and the Police.

As such the CPF can advise the police on how we as a community would like to be policed i.e. what crimes to prioritize etc.

For more information, contact CPF Andy Thuysman at 042 293 2037 or send an email to instepboots@telkom.net.

