Jayde Panayiotou’s killers get life imprisonment

The husband of schoolteacher Jayde Panayiotou, who was kidnapped and brutally executed, has been sentenced to life in prison.

Judge Dayalin Chetty sentenced Christopher Panayiotou to life behind bars in the Port Elizabeth High Court yesterday (24/11/17) for the murder of his wife Jayde.

He and his co-accused were found guilty of plotting and executing Jayde’s murder in 2015.

Hitman Sinethemba Nemembe was sentenced to life for the murder, plus an additional 15 years for robbing Jayde. Zolani Sibeko received a sentence of 15 years in prison for conspiracy.

Judge Chetty pulled no punches during his sentencing.

He said Panayiotou’s expression of grief when Jayde’s body was found was nothing more than “crocodile tears” and described the crime as “abhorrent”.

He said the businessman remained defiant and avoided all responsibility for his murderous conduct.

Chetty said his attitude showed a complete lack of remorse.

The defence have indicated that they will bring an application for leave to appeal Panayiotou’s conviction.

