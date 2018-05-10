Jason Meaton wins his 4th MySpar MTB Classic

The 5th MySpar MTB Classic was held this past Sunday (6 May 2018) at the superb venue of Zuurbron Farm & Bike Park.
Over 730 participants enjoyed a glorious day of 4 different manicured mountain bike routes and a trail run.
The 60km challenge started in perfect weather conditions. Not an easy race in any terms with few riders covering it in less than 3 hours.
In a closely contested challenge it was 3x winner Jason Meaton who claimed his fourth title in a time of 2:24:30.
East London’s Jason Peach was 2nd (2:25:51) and 3rd Grant Daly (2:28:27).
In the ladies race Yolande de Villiers dominated in an incredible time of 2:30:53.
Defending champion Anriette Schoeman took 2nd place (2:43:36) with Siska van der Bijl finishing 3rd (2:45:23).
The King and Queen of the mountain were race winners Jason Meaton and Yolande de Villiers.
Spectators were treated to a variety of food stalls, beer tents, jumping castles, and some great MTB racing.
Race founder & director, Jacques Steenkamp worked hard at ensuring the entire family could spend a fun-filled morning on his farm and judging from the comments received everyone did just that.
PODIUM PLACERS:
60km Challenge
60KM CHALLENGE MEN
POSITION NAME AGE TIME
1 JASON MEATON 26 2:24:30
2 JASON PEACH 31 2:25:51
3 GRANT DALY 21 2:28:27
60KM CHALLENGE FEMALE
POSITION NAME AGE TIME
1 YOLANDE DE VILLIERS 45 2:30:53
2 ANRIETTE SCHOEMAN 35 2:43:36
3 SISKA VAN DER BIJL 35 2:45:23
JP Venter (owner of My Spar Jeffreys Bay /Hankey/Humansdorp and title sponsor of the MTB CLASSIC) together with the race organisers would like to thank each and every one– participants, spectators, volunteers and local businesses – for their support and generosity in making the day the enormous success it was.