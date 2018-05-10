Jason Meaton wins his 4th MySpar MTB Classic

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
The 5th MySpar MTB Classic was held this past Sunday (6 May 2018) at the superb venue of Zuurbron Farm & Bike Park.

Over 730 participants enjoyed a glorious day of 4 different manicured mountain bike routes and a trail run.

The 60km challenge started in perfect weather conditions. Not an easy race in any terms with few riders covering it in less than 3 hours.

In a closely contested challenge it was 3x winner Jason Meaton who claimed his fourth title in a time of 2:24:30.

East London’s Jason Peach was 2nd (2:25:51) and 3rd Grant Daly (2:28:27).

In the ladies race Yolande de Villiers dominated in an incredible time of 2:30:53.

Defending champion Anriette Schoeman took 2nd place (2:43:36) with Siska van der Bijl finishing 3rd (2:45:23).

The King and Queen of the mountain were race winners Jason Meaton and Yolande de Villiers.

Spectators were treated to a variety of food stalls, beer tents, jumping castles, and some great MTB racing.

Race founder & director, Jacques Steenkamp worked hard at ensuring the entire family could spend a fun-filled morning on his farm and judging from the comments received everyone did just that.

PODIUM PLACERS:

60km Challenge

60KM CHALLENGE MEN

POSITION         NAME                                       AGE     TIME

1                      JASON MEATON                      26         2:24:30

2                      JASON PEACH                         31         2:25:51

3                      GRANT DALY                           21         2:28:27

60KM CHALLENGE FEMALE

POSITION         NAME                                       AGE     TIME

1                      YOLANDE DE VILLIERS            45         2:30:53

2                      ANRIETTE SCHOEMAN            35         2:43:36

3                      SISKA VAN DER BIJL               35         2:45:23

 JP Venter (owner of My Spar Jeffreys Bay /Hankey/Humansdorp and title sponsor of the MTB CLASSIC) together with the race organisers would like to thank each and every one– participants, spectators, volunteers and local businesses – for their support and generosity in making the day the enormous success it was.

