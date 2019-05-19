Jack Freestone Wins Red Bull Airborne Bali

Jack Freestone (AUS) won the Red Bull Airborne Bali , a World Surf League (WSL) specialty event that highlights aerial surfing.

Freestone, 27, flew through the Qualifiers and Final in 3-4 foot waves at Keramas, a break adored by the air specialists due to the mega ramps offered by the wave.

Freestone was an early standout and easily qualified for the Final with epic performances through both of the Qualifying heats.

Freestone has long been known for his prowess in the air. He continuously dishes up some of the most mind-boggling freesurfing sections with an array of technical, vertical, and powerful aerial maneuvers.

In the Final, it was a huge frontside air-reverse to the flats that saw Freestone clinch an unassailable lead, gifting him his first Red Bull Airborne victory.

With all three Airborne events won by Championship Tour (CT) surfers so far, Freestone would love to copy Italo Ferreira’s success from the Gold Coast and take out both the Red Bull Airborne and the CT event in the same week.

Freestone had Hawaii’s Kalani David (HAW) and Eli Hanneman (HAW)nipping at his heels throughout today’s Final. Both surfers landed their fair share of airs in the Final but were unable to get the height and rotation needed to move up to first.

Mason Ho (HAW), Ian Crane (USA), and Eric Geiselman (USA) showed glimpses of brilliance earlier in the day but struggled to find the landing gear on some huge, reverse, flip, and straight air attempts in the one-hour Final.

“This event is the best thing that has happened for a lot of these guys,” David said. “It’s so great that WSL, Red Bull, and Josh Kerr put this event on because it gives the freesurfers and air specialists an opportunity to showcase their talent on the world stage.

This kind of event definitely pushes performance levels for sure.

In the Final, Jack (Freestone) and I were just going back and forth, trying to go bigger and better than one another, which was cool. This is definitely the coolest event I’ve ever been a part of.”

The eyes of the surf world will soon be on Jeffreys Bay, with the Corona Open JBay taking place from 9 – 22 July 2019.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, which has a variety of sporting events on offer. The JBay Winterfest is from 6 – 22 July and more information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

Red Bull Airborne Bali Final Results:

1 – Jack Freestone (AUS) 5.93

2 – Kalani David (HAW) 5.63

3 – Eli Hanneman (HAW) 4.47

4 – Ian Crane (USA) 1.00

5 – Eric Geiselman (USA) 0.00

5 – Mason Ho (HAW) 0.00

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

