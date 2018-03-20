“J” surf movie premiere’s on Friday night at JBay Bru Co

Professional surfer Dylan Lightfoot has teamed up with ‘Filmhouse productions’ to produce a 6 part web-series about Jeffreys Bay, from a locals perspective.

This documentary is not your “run-of-the-mill” set of surf clips.

Each episode explores various aspects that have contributed to making Jeffreys Bay the unique town it is today, including: the history of Jeffreys Bay, the JBU Supertrial, the chokka industry and the youth of Jeffreys Bay – to name a few.

Exclusive interviews with some distinguished locals (Koffie Jacobs, Thys Stradom, Ash Walter, Graham Hynse, Greg Christy) and world famous surfers (Shaun Thompson, Mick Fanning and Bede Durbridge) explore the personal relationships that both locals and foreigners have developed with Jeffreys Bay.

“Growing up in Jeffreys Bay has been a great privilege for me, I have managed to foster amazing friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

My whole life has been about competitive surfing and I felt like this project was a whole new realm, an unexplored avenue of interest entirely unique and refreshing,” said Dylan Lightfoot.

“It has allowed me to become more grounded by going back to my roots, brewing up past emotions and that initial motivation for why I started surfing.

My hope is that “J” will allow others to experience Jeffreys Bay through the eyes of a local and see what makes this special town so unique,” added Lightfoot.

All episodes are roughly 5 minutes long, below is a description of each episode, which will be released every two weeks from the 9th of April.

1) JBU Supertrial

2) JBay Open

3) Chokka industry and impact on J Bay

4) Go mountain bike riding with a professional downhill MTB rider

5) The youth and growing up in JBay

6) A bit about the History of JBay

‘J’ will premiere at JBay Bru Co at 7.30 pm on Friday 23 March 2018.

Some really cool prizes are on offer and four lucky JBay News readers will each win a pair of Northweek sunglasses later this week.

For more information, contact Dylan on 079 234 8555

