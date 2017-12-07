Its time to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Donald Trump announced yesterday that America is recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“It is time to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel”, said the President of the United States from the White House yesterday.

He said recognition acknowledged the “obvious” that Jerusalem is the seat of Israel’s government despite the disputed status that is one of the key elements in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“This is nothing more or less than the recognition of reality,” he said.

Trump also directed that the State Department begin the process of moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump said that his move does not change his commitment to negotiated settlement– and underscored his commitment by endorsing a two-state solution for the first time.

“We want an agreement that is a great deal for the Israelis and a great deal for the Palestinians,” he said. “The United States would support a two state solution if agreed to by both sides.”

israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump, saying Israel was “profoundly grateful.”

“This is a historic day,” Netanyahu said in a video message. “We’re profoundly grateful for the president for his courageous and just decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to prepare for the opening of the US embassy here.”

Netanyahu said the move reflects Trump’s “commitment to an ancient but enduring truth, to fulfilling his promises and to advancing peace.”

One of the oldest cities in the world, Jerusalem was named as Urusalima on ancient Mesopotamian tablets, probably meaning “City of Shalem after a Canaanite deity, during the early Canaanite period (approximately 2400 BCE).

During the Israelite period, significant construction activity in Jerusalem began in the 9th century BCE (Iron Age II), and in the 8th century the city developed into the religious and administrative center of the Kingdom of Judah.

During its long history, Jerusalem has been destroyed at least twice, besieged 23 times, attacked 52 times, and captured and recaptured 44 times.

