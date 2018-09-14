Its time to celebrate Jeffreys Bay – town of the year

Top local and national performers, scrumptious food, fun for the kids, an emergency services parade, sea rescue display, veteran cars, market stalls, a beer tent, cocktail bar and free wifi.

That’s what’s in store for visitors at the KIA Makietie Jeffreys Bay, set to take place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park in Da Gama Road from September 21 to 23.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the three-day makietie was being held to celebrate Jeffreys Bay winning the Kwêla Town of the Year competition for 2018 earlier the year.

“Jeffreys Bay won the competition because of its people, who are warm and welcoming, making it a great place to live, work or play.

“The makietie is about celebrating the spi-rit of the town and we look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far.”

He thanked the many stakeholders who had taken hands to organise the festival.

“Putting together the makietie has been as much of a team effort as winning the Town of the Year title was.

“We look forward to showcasing our town to the rest of South Africa. It is a golden opportunity to increase the number of tourists who visit our region and support the local economy.”

The festival stalls and fun fair will open at 15:00 on Friday, September 21, with the official opening set for 18:00.

The first day’s programme includes performances by the Happy Feet line dancers, Aqua Rhythmic Gymnastics Club, duo’s Klawer and Wynand & Chereé, and The Triangles with their foot-tapping brand of “Boeremusiek”.

Kouga’s new water mascot will also officially be named at the opening.

The fun will continue from 08:00 on Saturday, with a variety of performances and activities leading up to the main concert at 18:00, featuring Willem Botha, Kurt Darren and Dr Victor & The Rasta Rebels.

The MCs for the evening are Suidooster soapie stars Wade (actor Dean Smith) and Siya (actor Gantane Kusch).

Praise and worship will take centre stage on Sunday, with evangelist Johnny Louw sharing a message from the Bible and music provded by the Victory Worship Band, the Dutch Reformed Church’s “Jubelkoor”, the Kouga municipal choir and various gospel artists.

The makietie will wrap up from 13:00 to 15:00 with classical performances by Franz Geldenhuys, Menno Mostert and Petri van Blommenstein.

Chief organiser, Leilani Coetsee, said ticket prices could be kept low thanks to the generous partial sponsorship of KIA through the Kwêla Town of the Year competition. Entry will also be free to anyone on the Sunday from 08:00 to 09:00.

Tickets for the Friday and Sunday are R30 for adults, R20 for children under 12 and free for children under 3.

Tickets for Saturday are R50 for adults, R30 for children and free for under threes. Tickets include access to the festival grounds and all shows.

For information visit www.jeffreysbaai.com or contact Leilani on kwelamakietie@gmail.com or 084 681 3702.

Title photo: Roy Harley

