Italo Ferreira Wins Red Bull Airborne Gold Coast

Italo Ferreira (BRA) won the Red Bull Airborne Gold Coast, a WSL specialty event that highlights aerial surfing. The 24-year-old is known for his creative antics in the air, landing some of the Championship Tour’s biggest maneuvers and setting the bar for above-the-lip surfing.

Ferreira brought his same flair into today’s air show to light up Duranbah and take home the win.

“That was an epic Final,” said Ferreira. “It was special with Filipe (Toledo) and Yago (Dora). To me those are two of the best guys in the air. I am so happy to take the win. I tried to go big in the first five minutes and I landed the first one. It was so fun.”

To make the Final, the Brasilian battled through the 18-surfer field in a leaderboard-scoring format for a place in the top six alongside finalists Filipe Toledo (BRA), Yago Dora (BRA), Mateus Herdy (BRA), Reef Heazlewood (AUS), and Mitch Parkinson (AUS).

Ferreira landed a frontside air-reverse to earn the specialty event win. Ferreira will now prepare for his next heat in the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast.

“Two years ago I had a big injury here and hurt my ankle,” continued Ferreira. “That was devastating. It was crazy because after two years, I’ve now won an air comp here.

I do not know how to explain how crazy that is to me. I am so excited for tomorrow and bringing this to the CT competition.”

The Red Bull Airborne Series is a three-part WSL specialty event that will now look ahead to its next air shows in Keramas, Bali and Hossegor, France.

