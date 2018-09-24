Isuzu Southern Kings roar to a 38-28 victory against Glasgow

An inspired Isuzu Southern Kings claimed a bonus-point victory over Glasgow Warriors that saw the Port Elizabeth based team earn their first win of the 2018/19 campaign in the Pro14.

The South Africans surged 31-0 ahead through tries from Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit, Rudi van Rooyen and Harlon Klaasen until the sin-binning of Henry Brown sparked the Warriors into action.

While the Kings’ scrum held firm for the better part of the first half, the Warriors were ascendant in the second half.

It was from a scrum where the Warriors scored their first try by inside centre Nick Grigg on the hour mark.

Left wing DTH van der Merwe added the visitors second try four minutes with the point source of the touchdown being the scrum.

When Brown returned, the Kings caught a proper wake-up with a full complement and rediscovered their poise and patience.

Their regained structure allowed them to score their fifth try through flyhalf Du Toit in the 72 minute to sew up the game.

Replacement hooker Fraser Brown and van der Merwe scored late tries but there was too much ground to be made up.

Scorers: Kings: 38 (24) Tries: Yaw Penxe, Martin du Toit (2), Rudi van Rooyen, Harlon Klaassen. Conversions: Banda Masixole (5), penalty: Masixole.

Warriors 28 (0): Tries: Nick Grigg, DTH van der Merwe (2), Fraser Brown. Conversions: Adam Hastings (4).

Photo: Zane Hobson

