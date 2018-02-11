Israeli fighter jet shot down as tension mounts with Syria

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was launched towards Israel from from Syria on Saturday 10 February, which was intercepted and destroyed by an Israeli Apache attack helicopter.

In response, Israeli Air Force (IAF) aircraft targeted the control vehicle from which the UAV was activated in the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor.

During the attack, multiple surface-to-air missiles were launched at Israeli aircraft and hit an F-16I fighter jet.

The two pilots were forced to eject and parachuted to safety in Israeli territory.

The pilot was seriously injured, and the navigator sustained light wounds.

In total, the IDF targeted 12 military objectives, including three aerial defense batteries and four Iranian targets that are part of Iran’s military establishment in Syria.

“We carried out a wide-scale and substantial attack on the aerial defense system – radars, rockets, batteries and posts, ” said Brig. General Amnon Ein Dar, Head of the Air Group in the IAF.

According to Brig. General Ein Dar, it is “the biggest and most significant attack the air force has carried out against Syrian air defenses since 1982.”

“What we’ve known for a long time is now clear to everyone: Iran wants to establish a front in Syria that is aimed at harming Israel.

We are not looking to escalate the situation, but we have abilities that we are not afraid to use,” said Major General Yoel Strick, Head of the Northern Command.

“That’s how we’ve operated in the past, that’s how we operated yesterday and that’s how we’ll respond to any threat, when needed,” Strick said.

The Syrian News Agency confirmed the attack and but no details were given.

