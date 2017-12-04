Breaking News
Israel strikes Iranian army base in Syria

Twelve Iranian military personnel were killed in an alleged Israeli air strike on an Iranian base in Syria on Friday night, according to a report on Times of Israel website .

The target was a military base that Iran is building in the area, 50 km from the Israeli border.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in a video clip published Saturday night that Israel would not tolerate an Iranian military presence in Syria.

“Let me reiterate Israel’s policy: We will not allow a regime hell-bent on the annihilation of the Jewish state to acquire nuclear weapons.

We will not allow that regime to entrench itself militarily in Syria, as it seeks to do, for the express purpose of eradicating our state,” said Netanyahu.

