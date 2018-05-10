Israel attacks Iranian military sites in Syria

20 rockets were fired at Israeli military bases by Iranian forces from southern Syria just after midnight on Thursday, sparking the largest ever direct clash between Jerusalem and Tehran reports the Times of Israel.

israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said Thursday morning that the IDF had destroyed “nearly all” of Iran’s military infrastructure sites in Syria overnight in response to a rocket barrage on Israel’s north, warning Tehran that attacks on Israeli territory will be met with “the strongest possible force.”

“If we get rain, you will get a flood,” he warned Iran, speaking at the annual Herzliya Conference. “We will not let Iran use Syria as a base to attack us from.”

Some of the incoming missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, the army said. There were no reports of Israeli casualties in the attack. An IDF spokesperson said damage was caused to Israeli military bases, but that it was “limited.”

In response, Israel launched an extensive retaliatory campaign, striking suspected Iranian bases throughout Syria.

The overnight exchange was the largest-ever direct clash between the Iranian and Israeli militaries, and appeared to be the largest exchange involving Israel in Syria since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

