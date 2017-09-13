Breaking News
Photo of the day – Jeffreys Bay sunrise
Is the R 70 billion contract with the Chinese above board?
South Africa remembers Steve Biko
JBay Petrol stations go the extra mile for tourists
Police seize drugs, rhino horns at OR Tambo Airport
New Storm water drainage system for St Francis Bay
Entabeni named top citrus producer
Five Lions spotted near Fochville
Southern Kings go down to Connacht
Still no relief for Kouga fire disaster victims
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
Is the R 70 billion contract with the Chinese above board?

The Democratic Alliance wants Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, to assure the South African public that two mega-contracts between government and Chinese parastatals will not go ahead without the procurement laws being adhered to.

“According to reports, the Water and Sanitation Department as well as the Passanger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) are in the process of handing contracts worth R 70 billion to Chinese parastatals without a public tender or permission from Treasury to bypass tender laws,” said Alf Lees, the DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance.

“Minister Gigaba must urgently account for Treasury’s alleged planned deviation in the competitive tendering process and make an assurance that due procedure will be followed before handing over these R 70 billion contacts to Chinese companies without the proper tendering process,” added Lees.

The last thing that South Africa can afford right now is another corrupt multi-billion rand intergovernmental tender deal.

Earlier this year the Western Cape High Court ruled that the process leading to government signing agreements with Russia for a nuclear contract was “flawed, unconstitutional and not in line with sound decision making”.

The National Treasury should account to parliament on its involvement in these negotiations and provide a full disclosure on whether the legal tender process is being followed.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive