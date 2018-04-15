Iron Man participant goes missing

The South African Police are urgently trying to locate a 48-year-old man from Gabon who went missing during the early hours of 13 April 2018.

On Thursday, 12 April 2018 at about 15:20 ,David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud and his wife booked into the Paxton hotel in Port Elizabeth.

He was in Port Elizabeth to participate in the Iron Man event. After settling in, the couple took a walk on the beachfront and later dined with friends (other participants from Gabon) at the Boardwalk complex.

At about 21:00, they retired to their rooms. Around 01:00, his wife woke up and noticed that her husband was not in the room and has been missing ever since.

CCTV footage shows that Bellet-Brissaud left the room and walked out the hotel and down the street. It is not clear in which direction he walked once on the main road.

He did not take his wallet or cellphone with him. He was wearing a black hoody top with the words ’Adidas’ on the sleeves, blue jeans and takkies.

He wears prescription glasses and sports a beard. His hair is slightly long. His does not speak fluent English.

It is the first time that the couple is visiting Port Elizabeth and this would have been his first race. He is not familiar with the area.

Police is appealing to anyone who may have seen Bellet-Brissaud or may provide any information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Eric Mathews at SAPS Humewood on 083380 3714 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SAPS Humewood on 041 5045019.

