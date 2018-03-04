International contingent dominate 10 km swim at SA Open Water Champs

Hungarian Daniel Szekelyi claimed victory in the 10 km swim at Marina Martinique yesterday as day one of the South African Open Water Swim Champs got underway in great conditions.

Szekelyi swam with the leading pack until around the 7.5 km mark, when he broke and dominated the race to finish in a time of 1:54:29.

Multiple world champion Ana Da Cunha from Brazil swam an intelligent race and proved why she is a force to be reckoned as she powered to victory in the women’s race in a time of 1:56:17.

The South African swimmers did not disappoint with the up and coming Dante Nortje finishing third overall after setting the pace in the early stages of the swim.

South Africa’s Olympic swimmer Michelle Weber made amends for last year when she was disqualified from the 10 km, by smashing a sub two hour swim and finished in second position overall in a time of 1:57:20.

31 swimmers finished the 10 km swim at Marina Martinique, regarded as the best open water swim venue in South Africa.

The 22-23 C water, pumped into the canals from the ocean, saw the swimmers racing hard and posting good times.

The initial rain that came down did little to dampen matters as a lead pack of six-eight swimmers dominated proceedings from around the 1.5 km mark.

Day two of the South African Open Water Swim Champs continues this morning with the Men’s 5 km race starting the programme at 9 am at Marina Martinique.

More photos of Day one can be found at Marina Martinique Swim

All photos: Joey Nel

