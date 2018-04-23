Inter provincial golf champs at St Francis Links this week

Top male senior amateur golfers arrived in St Francis over the weekend to compete in the Senior and Super-Senior Inter-Provincial Championships.

St Francis Links was selected by Eastern Province as their host Club for the event, that will consist of 8 teams of 8 players in the senior division (50+) and 6 teams of 4 in the super-senior division (60+).

Each morning from today until Thursday, the teams will compete in foursome play, with singles following in the afternoons.

All players and team management are staying at Cape St Francis Resort, with the main Opening and Closing functions at The Links.

Central Gauteng has dominated the event over the past years and they will prove to be hard to beat again this year.

Keep and eye on Western Province and Southern Cape as they made the effort to come early and play the course.

Greg DeDonker, the Administrator for EP Golf, is delighted to see the National competition coming here as it has been the site for the EP Champs 11 times.

“It’s a perfect course for match play. St Francis Links will provide all of the risk and reward that makes match play golf so special,” said DeDonker.

Early forecasts indicate that Mother Nature will play her part on a couple of the days of play.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

