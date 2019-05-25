Injured horse rider assisted by NSRI in Jeffreys Bay

At 10h05 on Friday, 24th May, the Jeffreys Bay NSRI were activated following a request for assistance from horse riders who had reported a female who had fallen from a horse and was injured on the Kabeljous beach.

“Our NSRI ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) was dispatched and Private Care ambulance services were activated,” said NSRI station commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg.

“On arrival at the beach, our NSRI medics treated a lady from Patensie, aged in her early 30’s, suffering from a fractured arm sustained when she fell off a horse while riding.

She was stabilised and we used our NSRI ATV to transport her off the beach to the waiting ambulance at the parking area and she was taken into the care of Private Care paramedics and transported to hospital in a stable condition by ambulance for further treatment,” added Kanse van Rensburg.

Photo: Joey Nel

