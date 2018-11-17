Increased shark activity in Plettenberg Bay

Breaking News
NSRI Plettenberg Bay and Bitou Municipality are urging swimmers and paddlers to be cautious along the Plettenberg Bay coastline due to increased shark activity.

Sharks have been feeding on a juvenile Humpback whale carcass that has washed inshore at Groot Bank, close to Keurboomstrand.

Bitou Municipal Solid Waste Removal are investigating options to remove or dispose of the carcass.

“This safety alert is current (17 November 2018) and in place to warn the public of the present danger of increased shark activity brought by this whale carcass,” said the NSRI in a statement.

